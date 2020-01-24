Buffalo vs. Kent State: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Buffalo vs. Kent State basketball game
Who's Playing
Kent State @ Buffalo
Current Records: Kent State 13-6; Buffalo 13-6
What to Know
The Buffalo Bulls will stay at home another game and welcome the Kent State Golden Flashes at 6:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Alumni Arena. Buffalo is cruising in on a four-game winning streak while Kent State is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.
While not quite a landslide, the game between the Bulls and the Western Michigan Broncos on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as the Bulls wrapped it up with a 90-79 win.
Meanwhile, the point spread favored Kent State on Tuesday, but luck did not. They took a 76-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Northern Illinois Huskies. That makes it the first time this season Kent State has let down their home crowd.
Buffalo and Kent State now sit at an identical 13-6. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bulls come into the contest boasting the 15th most points per game in college basketball at 80.3. The Golden Flashes are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the matchup with 78.5 points per game on average, good for 23rd best in college basketball. Tune in for what's sure to be a high-scoring contest.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $26.25
Odds
The Bulls are a 4-point favorite against the Golden Flashes, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 156
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Buffalo have won seven out of their last ten games against Kent State.
- Feb 22, 2019 - Buffalo 80 vs. Kent State 57
- Jan 25, 2019 - Buffalo 88 vs. Kent State 79
- Mar 09, 2018 - Buffalo 78 vs. Kent State 61
- Feb 13, 2018 - Buffalo 84 vs. Kent State 72
- Jan 30, 2018 - Kent State 82 vs. Buffalo 79
- Mar 09, 2017 - Kent State 68 vs. Buffalo 65
- Feb 21, 2017 - Kent State 77 vs. Buffalo 69
- Jan 17, 2017 - Buffalo 82 vs. Kent State 69
- Feb 23, 2016 - Buffalo 87 vs. Kent State 70
- Jan 08, 2016 - Buffalo 76 vs. Kent State 67
