Buffalo vs. Kent State: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Kent State @ Buffalo

Current Records: Kent State 13-6; Buffalo 13-6

What to Know

The Buffalo Bulls will stay at home another game and welcome the Kent State Golden Flashes at 6:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Alumni Arena. Buffalo is cruising in on a four-game winning streak while Kent State is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.

While not quite a landslide, the game between the Bulls and the Western Michigan Broncos on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as the Bulls wrapped it up with a 90-79 win.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Kent State on Tuesday, but luck did not. They took a 76-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Northern Illinois Huskies. That makes it the first time this season Kent State has let down their home crowd.

Buffalo and Kent State now sit at an identical 13-6. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bulls come into the contest boasting the 15th most points per game in college basketball at 80.3. The Golden Flashes are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the matchup with 78.5 points per game on average, good for 23rd best in college basketball. Tune in for what's sure to be a high-scoring contest.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York

Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $26.25

Odds

The Bulls are a 4-point favorite against the Golden Flashes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 156

Series History

Buffalo have won seven out of their last ten games against Kent State.