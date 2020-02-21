Buffalo vs. Kent State odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 21 predictions from proven model

The Buffalo Bulls and the Kent State Golden Flashes are set to square off in a Mid-American matchup at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Memorial A & C Center. Both teams are 17-9; Kent State is 11-2 at home, while Buffalo is 5-3 on the road. Buffalo has won three consecutive games. Kent State, meanwhile, has lost three of its last four. The Golden Flashes are favored by four-points in the latest Kent State vs. Buffalo odds, while the over-under is set at 150.5. Before entering any Buffalo vs. Kent State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 16 of the 2019-20 season on a 54-30 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kent State vs. Buffalo. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Kent State vs. Buffalo:

Kent State vs. Buffalo spread: Kent State -4

Kent State vs. Buffalo over-under: 150.5 points

Kent State vs. Buffalo money line: Kent State -185, Buffalo +151

What you need to know about Kent State

The Golden Flashes were trampled in a 70-49 loss to the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Tuesday. Danny Pippen had 15 points with 10 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season. The Golden Flashes scored 21 points in the second half, a season low. They shot just 29 percent from the field.

Despite their most recent setback, the Golden Flashes will enter Friday's contest confident they can earn a victory. That's because Kent State won the last meeting with Buffalo on Jan. 24, 70-66. In addition, Kent State is 15-2 in its last 17 games on its home floor.

What you need to know about Buffalo

The contest between the Bulls and the Ball State Cardinals on Tuesday was a pretty decisive one, as Buffalo took a 72-59 victory at home. Josh Mballa had a double-double with 16 points and 15 rebounds. Jayvon Graves also registered a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. The Bulls out-rebounded the Cardinals 51-42 and made 16-of-21 free throws.

The Bulls are also 4-1 in their last five games against Kent State. Plus, Buffalo has covered the spread in six of its last seven road games against the Golden Flashes.

How to make Buffalo vs. Kent State picks

The model has simulated Kent State vs. Buffalo 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under.

So who wins Buffalo vs. Kent State? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Buffalo vs. Kent State spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.