The Buffalo Bulls travel to take on the Kent State Golden Flashes at 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday in a MAC showdown. Buffalo is 5-4 on the season and has a 3-2 mark in the MAC. Kent State is 6-3 (3-2 MAC) and is riding a three-game winning streak.

William Hill Sportsbook lists the Golden Flashes as four-point favorites in the Buffalo vs. Kent State odds. The over-under for total points expected is set at 160. Before making any Kent State vs. Buffalo picks, check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,300 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Buffalo vs. Kent State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Kent State vs. Buffalo:

Buffalo vs. Kent State spread: Kent State -4

Buffalo vs. Kent State over-under: 160 points

Latest Odds: Kent State Golden Flashes -4 Bet Now

Why Buffalo can cover



The Bulls have won four of their last six overall and they've been getting it done on the offensive end. Buffalo has scored at least 85 points in four of its last five games, including an impressive 96 points in a loss against Syracuse earlier this season. Jeenathan Williams leads the way with 19.7 points per game.

Jayvon Graves is close behind with 16.8 points per game. Forward Josh Mballa is averaging a double-double with 14.7 points and 10.0 rebounds per contest. As a team, Buffalo is hitting 45 percent of its shots from the field and is averaging 81.4 points per game.

Why Kent State can cover

Kent State has won three straight and has been great against the spread this season with a 6-2 ATS mark. The Golden Flashes had a competitive 71-64 loss at Virginia earlier this season and their two conference losses, to Akron and Toledo, have come by a combined six points.

They're also finding success on the offensive end, scoring at least 80 points in their last four games, including 89 points in a win over Ohio and 94 in a victory against Central Michigan in the last two outings. Danny Pippen leads the way with 21 points per game, while Mike Nuga averages 18.7.

How to make Buffalo vs. Kent State picks

The model is leaning under on the total, and it also says one side of the spread hits more than 60 percent of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Buffalo vs. Kent State And which side of the spread hits more than 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.