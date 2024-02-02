The Buffalo Bulls (2-18) will aim for their first win in a month when they host the Kent State Golden Flashes (10-11) on Friday night. Buffalo closed January on a seven-game losing streak, including a 91-70 loss at Ohio on Tuesday. Kent State is trying to snap a two-game losing streak and get back to the .500 mark overall this season. The Golden Flashes and Bulls will meet twice this month, with the rematch set for Feb. 27.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Alumni Arena on CBS Sports Network. Kent State is favored by 8 points in the latest Buffalo vs. Kent State odds, while the over/under is 148 points.

Buffalo vs. Kent State spread: Kent State -8

Buffalo vs. Kent State over/under: 148 points

Buffalo vs. Kent State money line: Buffalo: +299, Kent State: -376

Why Buffalo can cover

Buffalo will have this circled as a winnable game on its schedule, as Kent State has lost six of its last eight games, with one of those wins coming in overtime. The Golden Flashes are coming off back-to-back home losses, despite being favored in both games. Meanwhile, Buffalo is happy to return home after playing four of its last five games on the road.

The Bulls are led by senior forward Sy Chatman, who is averaging 18.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, finishing with 22 points, five rebounds and four assists against Ohio on Tuesday. He is joined in double figures by senior forward Isaiah Adams, who is chipping in 12.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Buffalo is 16-4 in its last 20 games in February, while Kent State has only covered the spread three times in its last 12 games.

Why Kent State can cover

Kent State has been a much more competitive team than Buffalo in conference play, winning three games in January. The Golden Flashes won two of those games on the road, taking down Northern Illinois and Bowling Green. Buffalo is riding a seven-game losing streak, with six of those losses coming by double digits, including a 91-70 blowout at Ohio on Tuesday.

The Bulls have only covered the spread once during that stretch, and they have failed to cover in nine straight home games. Kent State has won four of the last six meetings between these teams and is 15-2 in its last 17 games in February. The Golden Flashes have three double-digit scorers in Jalen Sullinger (14.7), Chris Payton Jr. (13.3) and VonCameron Davis (12.4). See which team to pick here.

