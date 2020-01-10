Buffalo vs. Miami (Ohio) odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 10 predictions from proven computer model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Buffalo and Miami (Ohio). Here are the results:
The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks will take on the Buffalo Bulls at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at John D. Millett Hall. Miami (Ohio) is 7-8 overall and 5-2 at home, while Buffalo is 9-6 overall and 1-2 on the road. Both teams have struggled against the spread this season, with Buffalo at 5-8-1 against the number and Miami (Ohio) at 4-9. Meanwhile, recent head-to-head results don't tell us a lot either, with Buffalo winning three of four straight up but the RedHawks holding the 2-1-1 edge against the spread. The Bulls are favored by 1.5-points in the latest Miami (Ohio) vs. Buffalo odds, while the over-under is set at 157.5. Before entering any Buffalo vs. Miami (Ohio) picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.
The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated Miami (Ohio) vs. Buffalo 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it also says one side of the spread hits more than 50 percent of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
The RedHawks needed just a quick three to secure the win on Tuesday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 78-76 to Bowling Green. Miami (Ohio) shot just 34.3 percent from the floor in the loss but Dalonte Brown did pour in a big double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds. The junior forward is averaging 13.1 points and 6.7 rebounds per game and as one of just three players in Miami's regular 11-man rotation taller than 6-foot-6, Brown will need to have a big game on the interior.
Meanwhile, Buffalo suffered a 88-68 beatdown courtesy of Ball State on Tuesday. Buffalo shot just 3-of-18 from the 3-point line in the loss and lost the turnover battle 14-7 while only assisting six of its 30 made field goals. However, Antwain Johnson (16), Jeenathan Williams (14) and Jayvon Graves (13) did all manage to get to double-figures in scoring. Buffalo has impressive scoring versatility, with Josh Mballa and Davonta Jordan joining Johnson, Williams and Graves to give Buffalo five starters who average at least 10.3 points per game.
So who wins Buffalo vs. Miami (Ohio)? And which side of the spread hits more than 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Miami (Ohio) vs. Buffalo spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
