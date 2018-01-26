Buffalo vs. Ohio odds: Picks, predictions from advanced model on 71-50 college basketball run

Two Mid-American Conference squads collide Friday when Ohio hosts Buffalo at the Convocation Center in Athens for a 6:30 p.m. ET tip. Buffalo is favored by seven points, unchanged from the open. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 157, down 1.5 after opening at 158.5.

In this huge MAC showdown that features two teams looking for a conference victory, you need to see what SportsLine's Projection Model has to say.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, completely crushed college basketball last season, producing an insane 755-636-20 record on its A-rated picks, returning a massive profit of $6,529 for any $100 players who followed them. And it enters Friday on a strong 71-50 streak on its college basketball picks against the spread this season.

It simulated Buffalo-Ohio 10,000 times and came up with some strong results.

We can tell you that the model loves the over, saying it hits in 57 percent of simulations. And it has an even more confident pick against the spread, saying you can back one side 65 percent of the time. You can only see that over at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account Buffalo's strong recent performances. The Bulls have won eight consecutive games, including a strong double-digit victory at home against Eastern Michigan in their latest outing.

They've done it thanks to an extremely potent offense. The Bulls, who remain undefeated in conference play, are averaging 83.6 points and have scored at least 82 in each of their past eight.

However, the Bulls will face a tough test on the road against Ohio. The Bobcats are 11-4 in their past 15 games against Buffalo and boast a remarkable 13-5 record against the spread in their past 18 games against the Bulls at home.

Will Buffalo make a statement on the road and cover or will Ohio protect its home court with a big conference victory? The SportsLine Projection Model's picks are in.

So what side of Buffalo-Ohio do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong point-spread pick for Buffalo-Ohio, all from the model that has absolutely crushed college hoops, and find out.