Who's Playing

Toledo @ Buffalo

Current Records: Toledo 12-6; Buffalo 9-9

What to Know

The Toledo Rockets won both of their matches against the Buffalo Bulls last season (86-75 and 92-76) and are aiming for the same result Friday. The Rockets and Buffalo will face off in a Mid-American battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Alumni Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Ohio Bobcats typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Toledo proved too difficult a challenge. Toledo had enough points to win and then some against Ohio, taking their game 90-75.

Meanwhile, Buffalo took their contest against the Bowling Green Falcons on Tuesday by a conclusive 100-71 score.

The Rockets are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought Toledo up to 12-6 and the Bulls to 9-9. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Toledo is stumbling into the game with the 352nd most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 78.6 on average. Buffaloes have had an even harder time: they are eighth worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 77.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York

Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Rockets are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Buffalo have won six out of their last 11 games against Toledo.