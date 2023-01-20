Who's Playing
Toledo @ Buffalo
Current Records: Toledo 12-6; Buffalo 9-9
What to Know
The Toledo Rockets won both of their matches against the Buffalo Bulls last season (86-75 and 92-76) and are aiming for the same result Friday. The Rockets and Buffalo will face off in a Mid-American battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Alumni Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The Ohio Bobcats typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Toledo proved too difficult a challenge. Toledo had enough points to win and then some against Ohio, taking their game 90-75.
Meanwhile, Buffalo took their contest against the Bowling Green Falcons on Tuesday by a conclusive 100-71 score.
The Rockets are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
The wins brought Toledo up to 12-6 and the Bulls to 9-9. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Toledo is stumbling into the game with the 352nd most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 78.6 on average. Buffaloes have had an even harder time: they are eighth worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 77.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Odds
The Rockets are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Buffalo have won six out of their last 11 games against Toledo.
- Mar 01, 2022 - Toledo 92 vs. Buffalo 76
- Jan 25, 2022 - Toledo 86 vs. Buffalo 75
- Feb 19, 2021 - Toledo 80 vs. Buffalo 70
- Feb 14, 2020 - Buffalo 83 vs. Toledo 67
- Feb 15, 2019 - Buffalo 88 vs. Toledo 82
- Jan 08, 2019 - Buffalo 110 vs. Toledo 80
- Mar 10, 2018 - Buffalo 76 vs. Toledo 66
- Jan 02, 2018 - Buffalo 104 vs. Toledo 94
- Jan 03, 2017 - Toledo 86 vs. Buffalo 54
- Feb 09, 2016 - Toledo 71 vs. Buffalo 69
- Jan 30, 2016 - Buffalo 73 vs. Toledo 68