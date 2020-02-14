Buffalo vs. Toledo odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 14 predictions from proven model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Buffalo and Toledo. Here are the results:
The Toledo Rockets and the Buffalo Bulls are set to square off in a Mid-American matchup at 6:30 p.m. ET Friday at Savage Arena. The Rockets are 12-13 overall and 7-5 at home, while Buffalo is 15-9 overall and 4-3 on the road. Buffalo has won six of its past nine games. Toledo snapped a five-game losing streak on Monday.
The Rockets are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Toledo vs. Buffalo odds, while the over-under is set at 153.5. Before entering any Buffalo vs. Toledo picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 15 of the 2019-20 season on a 42-27 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Toledo vs. Buffalo. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Toledo vs. Buffalo:
- Toledo vs. Buffalo spread: Toledo -2.5
- Toledo vs. Buffalo over-under: 153.5 points
- Toledo vs. Buffalo money line: Toledo -144, Buffalo 120
What you need to know about Toledo
Toledo was able to grind out a solid victory over the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks on Tuesday, winning 65-57. Marreon Jackson had 24 points and 10 rebounds. Wilie Jackson finished with 11 points and 16 rebounds. Toledo held the RedHawks to a season-low 25 points in the second half.
What you need to know about Buffalo
Buffalo beat the Central Michigan Chippewas 65-60 last week. Jeenathan Williams scored 20 points. Jayvon Graves had 11 points and 12 rebounds. Buffalo went up by 18 early and went on an 8-2 run with 4:13 remaining when the edge shrunk to one point. The Bulls did miss 21 of 23 3-point attempts.
How to make Buffalo vs. Toledo picks
The model has simulated Toledo vs. Buffalo 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Buffalo vs. Toledo? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Buffalo vs. Toledo spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
