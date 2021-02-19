The Toledo Rockets are trying to maintain their hold on first place in the Mid-American Conference when they visit the Buffalo Bulls on Friday night. Toledo (17-6, 12-3 MAC) holds a half-game edge over second-place Akron in the race for the No. 1 seed in next month's MAC tournament in Cleveland. However, the Bulls (9-6, 7-4) have been a nemesis for the Rockets, who are seeking their first win against Buffalo since January 2017.

Toledo vs. Buffalo spread: Buffalo -2

Toledo vs. Buffalo over-under: 162 points

Toledo vs. Buffalo money line: Buffalo -135; Toledo +115

BUF: The Bulls have won each of their last three by an average of 25.3 points

TOL: The Rockets led the country with 250 3-pointers through Wednesday's games

Why Toledo can cover



Senior guard Marreon Jackson sparked Tuesday's 87-75 victory over Miami-Ohio with 18 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, producing only the fourth triple-double in school history. Not only does he pace the Rockets at 17.2 points per game, the 6-foot-1 guard has registered four doubles over the past five games while averaging 10.8 rebounds in that span. He is almost automatic at the free throw line (92.8 percent).

While Buffalo is the only team in the MAC with four players averaging 13.8 or more points, Toledo is equally balanced with five players averaging at least 12.3 points. The Bulls rank No. 6 nationally at defending the 3-point shot at 27.2 percent, but the Rockets shoot a conference-best 37.6 percent from behind the arc. Toledo was 15 of 34 from distance Tuesday and has hit 10 3-pointers in 16 of 23 games.

Why Buffalo can cover

Senior guard Jayvon Graves' scoring numbers are down from a team-high 17.1 points last season to 15.0, primarily due to career lows in 3-point shooting (31.0) and at the free throw line (50.0). Still, he has shot at least 50 percent from the floor in four of the past five games and torched the Rockets with a game-high 27 points last season. The Bulls live up to their nickname on the glass, leading the nation with an average of 43.0 rebounds.

Leading rebounder Josh Mballa has registered three double-doubles in the past four games, averaging 16.0 points, 11.3 boards and 2.5 steals in the span. Top scorer and No. 2 rebounder Jeenathan Williams is due for a bounce-back performance after collecting a combined 19 points and eight boards over the past two games. That halted a streak of 13 straight games with at least 14 points to start the season.

