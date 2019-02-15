Buffalo vs. Toledo odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from proven model on 99-67 run

Division leaders collide Friday when Toledo hosts 25th-ranked Buffalo in Mid-American Conference play. Buffalo (21-3, 9-2) is tied for the lead in the Eastern Division, while Toledo (20-4, 8-3) has a three-game cushion in the West. Buffalo, which has won two in a row and 10 of 12, shares first with Bowling Green. The Bulls defeated Toledo 110-80 on Jan. 8. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Savage Arena. The Bulls are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Buffalo vs. Toledo odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 156. Before making any Buffalo vs. Toledo picks of your own, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Buffalo has been in the AP rankings all but Week 1 of the season and has been as high as 14th four weeks ago. Conference losses to Northern Illinois and Bowling Green, however, have knocked them down the rankings. They started the season 11-0, which included a quality 71-59 win over then-25th ranked Syracuse in December. That was followed by an 18-point loss to Marquette, a game in which the Bulls trailed by just one at the half.

Buffalo is trying to earn its second consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament and fourth in five years. The Bulls are led in scoring by senior guard CJ Massinburg (18.5 ppg), who has been hot of late, scoring 20 or more points in five of his past seven games, including 31 against Eastern Michigan. Also averaging double figures are senior guard Jeremy Harris (13.9) and senior forward Nick Perkins (13.3).

The Rockets have been hot, winning five straight and eight of 10. Toledo is 11-1 at home. Some trends also favor Toledo, which is 15-8 against the spread in all games. The Rockets are 7-4 ATS at home and are 4-1 ATS when the spread is +1 to +4.5.

Jaelan Sanford (15.8 ppg) is Toledo's leading scorer. He has equaled or surpassed his average in six of his past nine home games, including 29 points in a December win over Cornell. Senior forward Nate Navigato (12.6 ppg) has also played well of late, surpassing his average in three of the past four games, including 20 at Miami of Ohio Jan. 29.

