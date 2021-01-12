Get ready for a Mid-American (MAC) battle as the Western Michigan Broncos and the Buffalo Bulls will meet at 2 p.m. ET at University Arena in Read Fieldhouse to get the Tuesday college basketball schedule underway. Western Michigan is 2-7 overall and 2-4 at home, while Buffalo is 4-3 overall and 1-2 on the road. The Bulls are 4-2 against the spread. Western Michigan has a 3-5 ATS record.

The Bulls are favored by 9.5 points in the latest Western Michigan vs. Buffalo odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 145. Before entering any Buffalo vs. Western Michigan picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Western Michigan vs. Buffalo. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Buffalo vs. Western Michigan:

Western Michigan vs. Buffalo spread: Western Michigan +9.5

Western Michigan vs. Buffalo over-under: 145 points

Western Michigan vs. Buffalo money line: Buffalo -550; Western Michigan +400

Latest Odds: Western Michigan Broncos +9.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about Western Michigan

The Broncos are just 2-7 on the season and have only one win against Division-I competition, a 76-61 victory over Central Michigan. They have, however, faced some tough competition such as Michigan and Butler, which should help prepare them for the rest of hte season.

B. Artis White leads the team with 15.1 points per game. Center Titus Wright is averaging 10.1 points and ranks second on the team in rebounding (5.7 rpg). WMU has struggled from the field overall this season, shooting 43.1 percent and 30.8 percent from 3-point range.

What you need to know about Buffalo

Meanwhile, the Bulls knocked off Ball State Cardinals this past Saturday, taking their contest 86-69. It was the third win in four games for the Bulls, with the only loss during that span coming against Syracuse in overtime. Buffalo's strength has been on the offensive end this season as it is averaging 82.7 ppg, which ranks 31st nationally.

Forward Jeenathan Williams leads the team with 19 points per game. He also averages eight rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. Guard Jayvon Graves has also put together a well-rounded stat line this season, averaging 17.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.3 steals.

How to make Buffalo vs. Western Michigan picks

The model has simulated Western Michigan vs. Buffalo 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Western Michigan vs. Buffalo? And which side of the spread is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.