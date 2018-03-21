Bus problems make travel to Sweet 16 a headache for Gonzaga, Villanova, Loyola
Three teams were delayed on their way to the Sweet 16 on Wednesday due to bus issues
Advancing to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament is a difficult task, and apparently arriving on time once you get there is equally as challenging.
Loyola-Chicago and Gonzaga were both late to arrive at their respective Sweet 16 practices on Wednesday for various reasons, while Villanova was late to get going on its way to Boston, too. And so continues a trend of wacky travel plans that began earlier this week when West Virginia bumped its plans up one day to avoid a winter storm headed towards the East.
Let's check in on the teams vying for a shot at the Elite Eight and their travel woes from Wednesday.
Loyola-Chicago
Loyola can't place blame on mother nature, but it can do so to a bus driver with a poor sense of direction. The Ramblers transportation to practice arrived a half-hour late on Wednesday, as the team's police escort never showed -- and the bus driver circled the area trying to find the right entrance.
"No one knew how to get here," coach Porter Moser said. "It was a 35, 40 minute (trip) but you overcome. I told our guys, it's our first thing to overcome. It's like getting a couple turnovers early, you put it behind you and overcome."
Villanova
As CBS Sports' Matt Norlander reported on Wednesday, Villanova's plan was to fly to Boston today ... if it could be cleared to do so.
That does not appear to be realistic given the weather in the area, which meant a team bus was in order. And even the team bus had its own struggles getting on the road!
Gonzaga
Gonzaga, too, can blame its woes on the team bus. But not the driver.
According to The Spokesman-Review, the team bus was delayed on its way to the Staples Center for practice because of a flat tire.
Fortunately, however, it appears the Bulldogs eventually made their way to the venue for practice.
The Sweet 16 will begin on Thursday evening and run into Friday evening.
