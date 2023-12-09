Who's Playing

California Golden Bears @ Butler Bulldogs

Current Records: California 3-5, Butler 7-2

How To Watch

What to Know

The Butler Bulldogs will be playing at home against the California Golden Bears at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Butler will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Last Tuesday, the Bulldogs earned a 72-59 win over the Bulls.

Butler can attribute much of their success to Jahmyl Telfort, who scored 18 points along with 9 rebounds and 8 assists. Less helpful for Butler was DJ Davis' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

California can finally bid farewell to their four-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. They enjoyed a cozy 84-69 victory over the Broncos.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead California to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jalen Cone, who went 7 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points and 3 assists. Jaylon Tyson was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 21 points and 11 rebounds.

The Bulldogs' victory bumped their season record to 7-2 while the Bulls' loss dropped theirs to 1-8.

Looking ahead, Butler is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 4-1 against the spread when playing at home.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Butler have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like California struggles in that department as they've been even better at 38.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Butler is a big 9-point favorite against California, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 147 points.

Series History

Butler won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.