Who's Playing

DePaul Blue Demons @ Butler Bulldogs

Current Records: DePaul 3-14, Butler 11-7

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Butler. The Butler Bulldogs and the DePaul Blue Demons will face off in a Big East battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Tuesday, the Bulldogs couldn't handle the Musketeers and fell 85-71. Butler has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Posh Alexander, who scored 21 points along with five assists and four steals. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Jalen Thomas, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, DePaul's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fifth straight loss. They took a serious blow against the Friars, falling 100-62. DePaul has not had much luck with Providence recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

Elijah Fisher put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 19 points along with five rebounds.

The Bulldogs have not been sharp recently, as they've lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-7 record this season. As for the Blue Demons, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-14.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Butler have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for DePaul, though, as they've been averaging only 30.1 rebounds per game. Given Butler's sizeable advantage in that area, DePaul will need to find a way to close that gap.

Butler barely slipped by DePaul in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 59-58. Will Butler repeat their success, or does DePaul have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Butler is a big 16-point favorite against DePaul, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Butler has won 9 out of their last 10 games against DePaul.