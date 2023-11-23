Who's Playing

FAU Owls @ Butler Bulldogs

Current Records: FAU 2-1, Butler 3-1

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida

What to Know

FAU has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Thursday. They will face off against the Butler Bulldogs at 2:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Field House. Neither FAU nor Butler could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so it might be the defenses that decide this one.

FAU came into the contest on Saturday with a huge advantage in the spread, but given the result that advantage might've gone to their heads. They took a 61-52 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulldogs.

Despite the loss, FAU had strong showings from Johnell Davis, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 12 rebounds, and Giancarlo Rosado, who scored 11 points along with 5 rebounds and 1 block.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Butler's good fortune finally ran out on Friday. They suffered a painful 74-54 defeat at the hands of the Spartans. Butler found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 18.6% worse than the opposition.

The losses dropped the Owls to 2-1 and the Bulldogs to 3-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. FAU hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.7 points per game. However, it's not like Butler struggles in that department as they've been even better at 80 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.