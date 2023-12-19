Who's Playing

Georgetown Hoyas @ Butler Bulldogs

Current Records: Georgetown 7-4, Butler 9-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Georgetown Hoyas and the Butler Bulldogs will face off in a Big East clash at 6:30 p.m. ET on December 19th at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Georgetown ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They managed a 72-68 victory over the Fighting Irish. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Georgetown.

Georgetown's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Drew Fielder led the charge by scoring 16 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Fielder has scored all season. Rowan Brumbaugh was another key contributor, scoring 15 points.

Meanwhile, Butler came tearing into Friday's contest with five straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 10.4 points) and they left with even more momentum. They took their contest at home with ease, bagging a 96-70 victory over the Cardinals. The result was nothing new for Butler, who have now won four games by 26 points or more so far this season.

The Hoyas are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 7-4 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, their win was their seventh straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-2.

Tuesday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Georgetown have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Butler struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Georgetown was able to grind out a solid win over Butler in their previous meeting back in February, winning 68-62. Will Georgetown repeat their success, or does Butler have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Butler has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Georgetown.