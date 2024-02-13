Who's Playing

Marquette Golden Eagles @ Butler Bulldogs

Current Records: Marquette 18-5, Butler 16-8

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big East matchup on schedule as the Marquette Golden Eagles and the Butler Bulldogs are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on February 13th at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Marquette is coming into the match hot, having won their last seven games.

On Saturday, the Golden Eagles earned a 86-75 win over the Red Storm. Marquette was down 45-30 with 2:32 left in the first half but they still came back for the handy 11-point victory.

Tyler Kolek was the offensive standout of the matchup as he shot 5-for-8 from long range and dropped a double-double on 27 points and 13 assists.

Even though Butler has not done well against the Friars recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Bulldogs sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 75-72 win over the Friars. The over/under was set at 147 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Butler's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was DJ Davis, who scored 20 points along with eight rebounds. Davis is on a roll when it comes to points, as he's now scored 20 or more in the last four games he's played. Jahmyl Telfort was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with eight assists.

The Golden Eagles have been performing well recently as they've won nine of their last 11 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 18-5 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, they pushed their record up to 16-8 with that win, which was their third straight at home.

Tuesday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Marquette haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.4 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Butler struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.5 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Marquette came up short against the Bulldogs in their previous meeting back in January, falling 69-62. Can Marquette avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Marquette has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Butler.