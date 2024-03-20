Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Butler looks much better today on their home court. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Butler is up 38-36 over Minnesota.

If Butler keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 19-14 in no time. On the other hand, Minnesota will have to make due with an 18-15 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Minnesota Golden Gophers @ Butler Bulldogs

Current Records: Minnesota 18-13, Butler 18-13

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $44.00

What to Know

The Butler Bulldogs and the Minnesota Golden Gophers are set to clash at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Hinkle Fieldhouse in a Big East postseason contest. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread may have favored Butler last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell to the Musketeers 76-72.

Despite their loss, Butler saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jalen Thomas, who scored 14 points along with seven rebounds and three blocks, was perhaps the best of all. Thomas didn't help Butler's cause all that much against Xavier two weeks ago but the same can't be said for this game. The team also got some help courtesy of Pierre Brooks II, who scored 21 points.

Meanwhile, Minnesota's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight defeat. They fell 77-67 to the Spartans. Minnesota found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 26.1% worse than the opposition.

Like Minnesota, they lost despite seeing results from several players. Cam Christie led the charge by scoring 11 points. Christie didn't help Minnesota's cause all that much against Northwestern last Saturday but the same can't be said for this contest.

The Bulldogs have been struggling recently as they've lost six of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 18-14 record this season. As for the Golden Gophers, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 18-14.

Looking forward, Butler is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Butler is playing at home, but their 5-10 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Butler was able to grind out a solid win over Minnesota in their previous matchup back in November of 2019, winning 64-56. Will Butler repeat their success, or does Minnesota have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Butler is a 3.5-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 148 points.

Series History

Butler won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.