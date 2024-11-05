Halftime Report

A win for Butler would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Butler leads 39-36 over Missouri State. This match is far closer than the pair's previous matchup, which was decided by 34 points.

If Butler keeps playing like this they'll be starting off their season with a 'W'. On the other hand, Missouri State will be starting their season off on the wrong foot unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Missouri State Bears @ Butler Bulldogs

Current Records: Missouri State 0-0, Butler 0-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Missouri State Bears will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the Butler Bulldogs. Tip off is scheduled at 6:45 p.m. ET on Monday at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Looking back to last season, Missouri State finished on the right side of .500 (16-15), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. Similarly, Butler also assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 18-13.

Missouri State took a serious blow against Butler when the teams last played back in November of 2015, falling 93-59. Can Missouri State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Missouri State is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with an even 14-14-1 record against the spread.

Odds

Butler is a big 15-point favorite against Missouri State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

Series History

Butler won the only game these two teams have played in the last 9 years.