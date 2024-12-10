Who's Playing

N. Dak. State Bison @ Butler Bulldogs

Current Records: N. Dak. State 7-4, Butler 7-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.00

What to Know

The Butler Bulldogs will face off against the N. Dak. State Bison at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Bulldogs will be looking to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Butler is probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering Houston just ended the team's six-game winning streak on Saturday. They were dealt a punishing 79-51 loss at the hands of the Cougars. The matchup marked the Bulldogs' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Despite their defeat, Butler saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Augusto Cassia, who had 11 points, was perhaps the best of all. The dominant performance also gave Cassia a new career-high in three-point shooting accuracy (66.7%). Less helpful for Butler was Pierre Brooks II's abysmal 0-8 three-point shooting.

N. Dak. State aren't just finding success at home, as their game on Saturday extended their overall winning streak to four. They walked away with an 82-70 victory over N. Colorado. The over/under was set at 151.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Even though they won, N. Dak. State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only two offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Butler's loss dropped their record down to 7-2. As for N. Dak. State, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 7-4 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's match: Butler has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.9 threes per game. However, it's not like N. Dak. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 11.9. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, Butler is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14.5 points.

Odds

Butler is a big 14.5-point favorite against N. Dak. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulldogs, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 143 points.

