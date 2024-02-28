Who's Playing

St. John's Red Storm @ Butler Bulldogs

Current Records: St. John's 16-12, Butler 16-12

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big East matchup on schedule as the St. John's Red Storm and the Butler Bulldogs are set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on February 28th at Hinkle Fieldhouse. St. John's will be strutting in after a win while the Bulldogs will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Even though St. John's has not done well against the Bluejays recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Sunday. The Red Storm walked away with an 80-66 win over the Bluejays. The victory made it back-to-back wins for St. John's.

St. John's can attribute much of their success to Daniss Jenkins, who scored 27 points along with six assists and two steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Jenkins has scored all season. Joel Soriano was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with seven rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, Butler's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 76-64 to the Pirates. Butler has not had much luck with the Pirates recently, as the team's come up short the last five times they've met.

The Red Storm's victory bumped their record up to 16-12. As for the Bulldogs, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 16-12 record this season.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Wednesday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. St. John's hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.8 points per game. However, it's not like Butler struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

St. John's strolled past the Bulldogs when the teams last played back in January by a score of 86-70. The rematch might be a little tougher for St. John's since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

St. John's has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Butler.