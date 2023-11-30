Who's Playing

Texas Tech Red Raiders @ Butler Bulldogs

Current Records: Texas Tech 5-1, Butler 5-2

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

What to Know

After four games on the road, Butler is heading back home. They will take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 19.5% better than the opposition, a fact Butler proved on Sunday. They walked away with a 70-56 victory over the Broncos.

Pierre Brooks II was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 25 points. Another player making a difference was Posh Alexander, who scored 10 points along with 7 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Red Raiders didn't have too much trouble with the Wolverines on the road on Friday as they won 73-57. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Texas Tech.

Their wins bumped the Bulldogs to 5-2 and the Broncos to 3-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Butler have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Texas Tech struggles in that department as they've been even better at 38.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Butler was able to grind out a solid victory over Texas Tech in their previous matchup back in March of 2016, winning 71-61. Does Butler have another victory up their sleeve, or will Texas Tech turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Butler won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.