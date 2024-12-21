Who's Playing

UConn Huskies @ Butler Bulldogs

Current Records: UConn 9-3, Butler 7-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UConn is 8-0 against Butler since January of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Big East battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Bulldogs are crawling into this match hobbled by four consecutive losses, while the Huskies will bounce in with five consecutive wins.

On Wednesday, UConn needed a bit of extra time to put away Xavier. They came out on top against the Musketeers by a score of 94-89. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

UConn's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Tarris Reed Jr., who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 13 rebounds. Solomon Ball was another key player, earning 22 points plus four steals.

UConn was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists (they're ranked fourth in assists per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Xavier only racked up nine.

Meanwhile, Butler came up short against Marquette on Wednesday and fell 80-70.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jahmyl Telfort, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against Wisconsin on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Patrick McCaffery, who went 5 for 9 en route to 13 points.

UConn's win was their 23rd straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 9-3. As for Butler, their loss dropped their record down to 7-5.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: UConn has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.6 threes per game. However, it's not like Butler struggles in that department as they've been averaging 8.7. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UConn beat Butler 71-62 in their previous matchup back in February. The rematch might be a little tougher for UConn since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

UConn has won all of the games they've played against Butler in the last 3 years.