Fortunes may be turning around for Villanova after losing three in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 36-27 lead against Butler. Villanova took a big hit to their ego last Wednesday, so a win here would be a pleasant pick-me-up.

If Villanova keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 12-8 in no time. On the other hand, Butler will have to make due with a 13-8 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Villanova Wildcats @ Butler Bulldogs

Current Records: Villanova 11-8, Butler 13-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $29.49

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big East matchup on schedule as the Villanova Wildcats and the Butler Bulldogs are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Villanova is limping into the matchup on a three-game losing streak.

It's hard to win when you're outrebounded 15 to 5 on offense, a fact Villanova found out the hard way on Wednesday. They suffered a grim 70-50 defeat to the Red Storm. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Villanova has scored all season.

Despite the defeat, Villanova had strong showings from Eric Dixon, who scored 16 points along with eight rebounds, and TJ Bamba, who scored 12 points.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs got the win against the Hoyas on Tuesday by a conclusive 90-66. The oddsmakers were on Butler's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Butler's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Pierre Brooks II, who shot 4-for-6 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds. DJ Davis was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with five assists.

The Wildcats have not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-8 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, the victory makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 13-7.

Saturday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Villanova haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.1 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Butler struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.4 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Villanova is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Villanova's opponent in mind: they have a solid 7-2-1 record against the spread vs Butler over their last ten matchups.

Odds

Butler is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Villanova, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141 points.

Series History

Villanova has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Butler.