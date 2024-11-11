Who's Playing

Western Michigan Broncos @ Butler Bulldogs

Current Records: Western Michigan 1-1, Butler 1-1

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, November 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $2.00

What to Know

The Western Michigan Broncos are taking a road trip to face off against the Butler Bulldogs at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Bulldogs took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Broncos, who come in off a win.

Western Michigan took a loss when they played away from home on Monday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Thursday. They claimed a resounding 86-46 win over Davenport. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 42-17.

Western Michigan was working as a unit and finished the game with 27 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Butler came into the game on Friday with a huge advantage in the spread, but given the result that advantage might've gone to their heads. They fell just short of Austin Peay by a score of 68-66.

Butler's defeat came about despite a quality game from Patrick McCaffery, who went 8 for 13 en route to 23 points plus eight rebounds.

The victory got Western Michigan back to even at 1-1. As for Butler, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 1-1.

Western Michigan must know they're fighting an uphill battle given the 16.5-point spread they're up against. They finished last season with a 17-12 record against the spread.

Western Michigan came up short against Butler when the teams last played back in November of 2020, falling 66-62. Can Western Michigan avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Butler is a big 16.5-point favorite against Western Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bulldogs slightly, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 18.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

Series History

Butler won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.