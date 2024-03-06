Who's Playing

Xavier Musketeers @ Butler Bulldogs

Current Records: Xavier 15-14, Butler 17-13

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $25.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big East matchup on schedule as the Butler Bulldogs and the Xavier Musketeers are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET on March 6th at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Butler finally caught a break after five consecutive losses. Everything went their way against the Blue Demons on Saturday as the Bulldogs made off with a 82-63 victory. The win was just what Butler needed coming off of a 82-59 defeat in their prior matchup.

DJ Davis was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 24 points along with seven rebounds and two steals. He didn't help Butler's cause all that much against St. John's on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this match. Another player making a difference was Pierre Brooks II, who scored 16 points.

Meanwhile, the Musketeers beat the Hoyas 98-93 on Saturday. Xavier was down 40-25 with 4:16 left in the first half but they still came back for the handy five-point win.

Among those leading the charge was Desmond Claude, who scored 36 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Dayvion McKnight was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with two steals.

The Bulldogs' victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 17-13. As for the Musketeers, they now have a winning record of 15-14.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Wednesday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Butler hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.6 points per game. However, it's not like Xavier struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Going forward, Butler is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing at home.

Odds

Butler is a 3-point favorite against Xavier, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 156 points.

Series History

Xavier has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Butler.