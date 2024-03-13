Who's Playing

Xavier Musketeers @ Butler Bulldogs

Current Records: Xavier 15-16, Butler 18-13

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Fox Sports 1

What to Know

The Xavier Musketeers and the Butler Bulldogs are set to clash at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden in a Big East postseason contest. Butler does have the home-court advantage, but Xavier is expected to win by two points.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Xavier and Marquette didn't disappoint and broke past the 159.5 point over/under on Saturday. The Musketeers fell 86-80 to the Golden Eagles. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Xavier in their matchups with Marquette: they've now lost four in a row.

Quincy Olivari put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 32 points and 3 assists. He didn't help Xavier's cause all that much against Butler on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Dayvion McKnight was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with eight assists.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs were able to grind out a solid win over the Musketeers, taking the game 72-66. The win made it back-to-back wins for Butler.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Butler to victory, but perhaps none more so than Posh Alexander, who scored 16 points along with six rebounds and four steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Jahmyl Telfort, who scored 18 points along with six rebounds.

The Musketeers have traveled a rocky road recently having lost six of their last eight contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-16 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, their win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 18-13.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Xavier hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.4 points per game. However, it's not like Butler struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.4 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Xavier came up short against Butler in their previous matchup on Wednesday, falling 72-66. Can Xavier avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Xavier is a slight 2-point favorite against Butler, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Musketeers as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

Series History

Xavier has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Butler.