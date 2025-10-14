Gordon Hayward is the latest NBA standout joining his alma mater in a front office sort of role, with Butler announcing that it hired the former star forward as executive basketball adviser.

"There were a lot of people who were instrumental in my development on and off the court during my time at Butler, and I'm excited to give back to the program by helping today's Bulldogs in a similar way," Hayward said in a statement. "I look forward to building relationships with the staff and our current and future Bulldogs in order to positively impact the program that I care deeply about."

Hayward was the face of one of the most memorable March Madness runs as a sophomore for the Bulldogs in 2010. The Horizon League Player of the Year led the Bulldogs all the way to the national championship game against Duke, where his half-court buzzer beater attempt came agonizingly close.

After that season ended, he went pro and the Utah Jazz drafted him ninth overall. After a strong ascension with Utah -- he made the All Star Game in 2016-17, his final year there -- he joined the Boston Celtics via free agency. His career took a shocking turn when he suffered a dislocated ankle and fractured tibia in the opening minutes of his Celtics tenure. He returned the following season and played three seasons in total for Boston before moving onto the Charlotte Hornets. He had a brief stint with the Thunder in 2023-24 and retired in August 2024.

In his new role with the Bulldogs, Hayward. a 2022 Butler Athletics Hall of Fame inductee, will "lean on his NBA experience to advise on talent evaluation and recruitment, player development, and team culture" and "serve in a mentorship role to student-athletes within the program, focusing on leadership and professional development."

Hayward joins a growing list of players taking on similar roles. Recently, Jayson Tatum joined Duke as the Blue Devils' chief basketball officer, and Stephen Curry (Davidson assistant general manager) and Trae Young (Oklahoma assistant general manager) are among those who have joined their former school.

Unlike those three, Hayward is retired, so he could potentially have more time to help out Thad Matta and company Butler made 10 of 12 NCAA Tournaments from 2007-18, including two national title games, but has not made the Tournament since.