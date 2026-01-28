The Butler Bulldogs will look to win their fourth game in a row when they take on the 25th-ranked St. John's Red Storm in a key Big East Conference matchup on Wednesday night. Butler is coming off an 87-76 win over Marquette on Friday, while St. John's downed Xavier 88-83 on Saturday. The Bulldogs (13-7, 4-5 Big East), who are tied for fifth in the conference, are 1-4 on the road this season. The Red Storm (15-5, 8-1 Big East), who are second in the Big East, are 9-2 on their home court.

Tipoff from Madison Square Garden in New York is set for 7 p.m. ET. St. John's leads the all-time series 17-11, including an 84-70 win on Jan. 6. St. John's is a 12.5-point favorite in the latest Butler vs. St. John's odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 161.5.

Butler vs. St. John's spread: St. John's -12.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Butler vs. St. John's over/under: 161.5 points Butler vs. St. John's money line: St. John's -1010, Butler +646

The Under has hit in eight of the last 10 meetings between the teams, including in each of the last five games. Butler is 5-5 against the spread in its last 10 games, while St. John's is 4-2 ATS in its last six.

The model projects the Bulldogs to have three players register 10 points or more, including Finley Bizjack's projected 16.3 points. The Red Storm, meanwhile, are projected to have five players score 10.4 or more points, led by Zuby Ejiofor, who is projected to score 17.6 points. The model projects a combined total of 156 points.

