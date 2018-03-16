Butler vs. Arkansas: Live updates from NCAA Tournament 2018, score, online stream, TV info
The No. 7 seed Razorbacks are surging into March Madness and faces No. 10 seed Butler in the opening round
Arkansas-Butler is exactly the type of opposite-style first round matchup that should get your juices flowing. The Hogs like to run the floor and push tempo while Butler and its uber-efficient offense likes to grind you out and wear you down.
The clash should make for one of the more intriguing 7-10 matchups in the first round. Here's how to watch along with some info on both teams.
So what side do you need to back? Visit SportsLine now to get a strong pick from an advanced computer model that entered the tournament on a red-hot 11-1 run.
Click here to see SportsLine's Optimized NCAA Tournament bracket.
Click here to follow updates in our LIVE bracket
About No. 7 Arkansas
Mike Anderson has the Razorbacks back in the NCAA Tournament for the third time in four years. His team is led by Jaylen Barford, who is averaging 18.0 points. But the player to watch is Daniel Gafford -- a 6-11 freshman averaging 11.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 blocks. He's a future lottery pick who destroys rims. He makes the Razorbacks exciting and dangerous.
About No. 10 Butler
The Bulldogs are led by first-year coach LaVall Jordan, who has put this program into the NCAAs for the 10th time in 12 seasons. Kelan Martin is the star to know. Butler's big wins this season over Ohio State and Villanova make them a tempting second weekend pick.
Viewing Information
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Dates: Friday, March 16 at approx. 3:10 p.m. ET
- TV: truTV
- Stream: March Madness Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
The last two years, SportsLine's computer simulation correctly predicted nine out of 12 double-digit NCAA Tournament upsets in the first round with their computer algorithm. This year they have plenty of upsets again, like one region where you need to pick the 11, 12, AND 13 seeds, and another region with a 4-seed in the Final Four. Click here to see SportsLine's Optimized NCAA Tournament bracket.
Live updates from Day Two of the NCAA Tournament
Embrace the madness!
-
UNC pays tribute to late Woody Durham
Durham was the Hall of Fame voice for UNC basketball for 30 years
-
March Madness tip times, TV schedule
Your guide on how, when and where to watch the 2018 NCAA Tournament on CBS, TBS, TNT and t...
-
March Madness results, tip times
March Madness is so on, and you can check out scores and tip times from every game here
-
Bracket Games: Play round by round games
Even if you had a terrible Thursday, there's still hope with our tourney games
-
North Carolina-Lipscomb: Live updates
Here's how to watch the NCAA Tournament matchup between the Tar Heels of North Carolina and...
-
Printable bracket for March Madness
Print a new bracket here if your previous bracket already blew up after all of Thursday's...