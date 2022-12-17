Who's Playing

No. 3 Connecticut @ Butler

Current Records: Connecticut 11-0; Butler 8-3

What to Know

The #3 Connecticut Huskies are 4-0 against the Butler Bulldogs since January of last year, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. UConn and Butler will face off in a Big East battle at 7 p.m. ET at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Both teams are strolling into their matchup after big wins in their previous games.

The Huskies simply couldn't be stopped on Saturday, as they easily beat the LIU Sharks at home 114-61. UConn can attribute much of their success to center Donovan Clingan, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Butler took their contest against the California Golden Bears on Saturday by a conclusive 82-58 score. Butler relied on the efforts of guard Eric Hunter Jr, who posted a double-double on 13 points and 11 boards in addition to five dimes, and guard Simas Lukosius, who had 16 points and five assists.

UConn is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on an eight-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped the Huskies to 11-0 and the Bulldogs to 8-3. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.40

Odds

The Huskies are a big 9-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Connecticut have won all of the games they've played against Butler in the last eight years.