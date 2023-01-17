Who's Playing
Creighton @ Butler
Current Records: Creighton 10-8; Butler 11-8
What to Know
Get ready for a Big East battle as the Butler Bulldogs and the Creighton Bluejays will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Butler was able to grind out a solid victory over the Villanova Wildcats this past Friday, winning 79-71. The Bulldogs can attribute much of their success to guard Simas Lukosius, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 28 points.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Creighton beat the Providence Friars 73-67 this past Saturday. Guard Trey Alexander and center Ryan Kalkbrenner were among the main playmakers for Creighton as the former had 20 points in addition to six rebounds and the latter had 21 points along with seven boards and four blocks.
Butler found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 78-56 punch to the gut against Creighton in the teams' previous meeting last month. Maybe Butler will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Creighton have won ten out of their last 16 games against Butler.
- Dec 22, 2022 - Creighton 78 vs. Butler 56
- Feb 08, 2022 - Creighton 54 vs. Butler 52
- Jan 26, 2022 - Butler 72 vs. Creighton 55
- Mar 11, 2021 - Creighton 87 vs. Butler 56
- Mar 06, 2021 - Creighton 93 vs. Butler 73
- Jan 16, 2021 - Butler 70 vs. Creighton 66
- Feb 23, 2020 - Creighton 81 vs. Butler 59
- Jan 04, 2020 - Butler 71 vs. Creighton 57
- Jan 25, 2019 - Creighton 75 vs. Butler 61
- Jan 05, 2019 - Butler 84 vs. Creighton 69
- Feb 20, 2018 - Butler 93 vs. Creighton 70
- Jan 09, 2018 - Creighton 85 vs. Butler 74
- Jan 31, 2017 - Creighton 76 vs. Butler 67
- Jan 11, 2017 - Creighton 75 vs. Butler 64
- Feb 16, 2016 - Butler 88 vs. Creighton 75
- Jan 23, 2016 - Creighton 72 vs. Butler 64