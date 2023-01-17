Who's Playing

Creighton @ Butler

Current Records: Creighton 10-8; Butler 11-8

What to Know

Get ready for a Big East battle as the Butler Bulldogs and the Creighton Bluejays will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Butler was able to grind out a solid victory over the Villanova Wildcats this past Friday, winning 79-71. The Bulldogs can attribute much of their success to guard Simas Lukosius, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 28 points.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Creighton beat the Providence Friars 73-67 this past Saturday. Guard Trey Alexander and center Ryan Kalkbrenner were among the main playmakers for Creighton as the former had 20 points in addition to six rebounds and the latter had 21 points along with seven boards and four blocks.

Butler found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 78-56 punch to the gut against Creighton in the teams' previous meeting last month. Maybe Butler will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Creighton have won ten out of their last 16 games against Butler.