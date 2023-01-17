Who's Playing

Creighton @ Butler

Current Records: Creighton 10-8; Butler 11-8

What to Know

The Butler Bulldogs and the Creighton Bluejays will face off in a Big East clash at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 17 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Bulldogs beat the Villanova Wildcats 79-71 this past Friday. Butler can attribute much of their success to guard Simas Lukosius, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 28 points.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Creighton beat the Providence Friars 73-67 this past Saturday. The Bluejays can attribute much of their success to guard Trey Alexander, who had 20 points along with six rebounds, and center Ryan Kalkbrenner, who had 21 points in addition to seven boards and four blocks.

Butler is expected to lose this next one by 7. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 0-6 ATS when expected to lose.

Butler found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 78-56 punch to the gut against Creighton in the teams' previous meeting last month. Maybe the Bulldogs will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 1

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.90

Odds

The Bluejays are a solid 7-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bluejays as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Creighton have won ten out of their last 16 games against Butler.