Butler vs. Creighton odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 23 predictions from proven computer model

A Big East battle is on tap between the No. 21 Butler Bulldogs and the No. 15 Creighton Bluejays at 4 p.m. ET Sunday at CHI Health Center Omaha. The Bluejays are 21-6 overall and 14-1 at home, while Butler is 19-8 overall and 4-5 on the road. Creighton enters Sunday's showdown having won eight of its past nine games. Butler, meanwhile, has lost four of its last six. The Bluejays are favored by five-points in the latest Creighton vs. Butler odds, while the over-under is set at 140.

Creighton vs. Butler spread: Creighton -5

Creighton vs. Butler over-under: 140 points

Creighton vs. Butler money line: Creighton -232, Butler +187

What you need to know about Creighton

Creighton was able to grind out a solid victory over the Marquette Golden Eagles on Tuesday, winning 73-65. Creighton relied on the efforts of guard Ty-Shon Alexander, who had 22 points along with five boards, and guard Marcus Zegarowski, who had 17 points along with five rebounds. The Bluejays are averaging 78.1 points per game, which ranks 29th in the nation. They're led by Alexander, who's averaging 16.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

In addition, Creighton is 19-1 in its last 20 games at home. The Bluejays have also covered the spread in seven of their last eight games against Big East opponents.

What you need to know about Butler

The Bulldogs were just a three-ball shy of a win this past Wednesday and fell 74-72 to the Seton Hall Pirates. A silver lining for Butler was the play of guard Kamar Baldwin, who had 20 points and six assists. For the season, Baldwin is averaging 16.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. In Butler's 71-57 victory over Creighton earlier this season, Baldwin finished with 20 points and three rebounds.

Defensively, Butler features one of the stingiest units in the country. In fact, the Bulldogs are giving up just 62.1 points per game, which ranks 19th in the nation.

How to make Creighton vs. Butler picks

