Butler vs. Creighton odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, predictions for Jan. 4 from proven computer

The Creighton Bluejays will take on the No. 11 Butler Bulldogs at noon ET on Saturday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Butler is 13-1 overall and 8-0 at home, while Creighton is 12-2 overall and 1-1 on the road. Both Big East squads have opened the season 1-1 in conference play. The Bulldogs are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Butler vs. Creighton odds, while the over-under is set at 134.5.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players.



The Bulldogs escaped with a win against St. John's by the margin of a single basket, 60-58, in their last outing. Guard Kamar Baldwin (19 points) was the top scorer for Butler. Baldwin leads the team with 14.3 points per game, while forward Sean McDermott (11.4 ppg) also averages double figures. Butler has been strong against the spread this season with a 9-4-1 mark, including a 5-2-1 record against the number at home.

Meanwhile, Creighton brought in 2020 with a 92-75 win over Marquette, marking its eighth consecutive victory. Creighton's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Ty-Shon Alexander, who had 21 points along with eight boards and six steals, and guard Mitch Ballock, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 24 points.

Two numbers to consider in this matchup: Butler ranks 25th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage (47.5) on the season. The Bluejays have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the matchup with 79.9 points per game on average, good for 24th best in college basketball.

