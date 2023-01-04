Who's Playing

DePaul @ Butler

Current Records: DePaul 7-8; Butler 9-6

What to Know

The DePaul Blue Demons have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. DePaul and the Butler Bulldogs will face off in a Big East battle at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Blue Demons have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Butler and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 18 of 2020.

The game between DePaul and the Providence Friars on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with DePaul falling 74-59 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Forward Javan Johnson had a rough afternoon: he finished with 11 points on 5-for-17 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, everything went Butler's way against the Georgetown Hoyas on Sunday as they made off with an 80-51 victory. The Bulldogs got double-digit scores from four players: guard Jayden Taylor (24), center Manny Bates (15), guard Eric Hunter Jr (11), and guard Chuck Harris (10). Taylor had some trouble finding his footing against Providence last Thursday, so this was a step in the right direction. Jayden Taylor's points were the most he has had all year.

The Blue Demons are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 2-4 ATS when expected to lose.

Butler's win lifted them to 9-6 while DePaul's defeat dropped them down to 7-8. Taylor will be someone to keep an eye on after he shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points on Sunday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if DePaul's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Blue Demons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bulldogs slightly, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Butler have won 13 out of their last 14 games against DePaul.