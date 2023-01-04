Who's Playing
DePaul @ Butler
Current Records: DePaul 7-8; Butler 9-6
What to Know
The DePaul Blue Demons have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. DePaul and the Butler Bulldogs will face off in a Big East battle at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Blue Demons have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Butler and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 18 of 2020.
The game between DePaul and the Providence Friars on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with DePaul falling 74-59 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Forward Javan Johnson had a rough afternoon: he finished with 11 points on 5-for-17 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, everything went Butler's way against the Georgetown Hoyas on Sunday as they made off with an 80-51 victory. The Bulldogs got double-digit scores from four players: guard Jayden Taylor (24), center Manny Bates (15), guard Eric Hunter Jr (11), and guard Chuck Harris (10). Taylor had some trouble finding his footing against Providence last Thursday, so this was a step in the right direction. Jayden Taylor's points were the most he has had all year.
The Blue Demons are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 2-4 ATS when expected to lose.
Butler's win lifted them to 9-6 while DePaul's defeat dropped them down to 7-8. Taylor will be someone to keep an eye on after he shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points on Sunday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if DePaul's defense can bottle him up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $3.00
Odds
The Bulldogs are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Blue Demons, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Bettors have moved against the Bulldogs slightly, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 9-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Butler have won 13 out of their last 14 games against DePaul.
- Feb 15, 2022 - Butler 73 vs. DePaul 71
- Dec 29, 2021 - Butler 63 vs. DePaul 59
- Feb 06, 2021 - Butler 68 vs. DePaul 58
- Jan 19, 2021 - Butler 67 vs. DePaul 53
- Feb 29, 2020 - Butler 60 vs. DePaul 42
- Jan 18, 2020 - DePaul 79 vs. Butler 66
- Feb 16, 2019 - Butler 91 vs. DePaul 78
- Jan 16, 2019 - Butler 87 vs. DePaul 69
- Feb 03, 2018 - Butler 80 vs. DePaul 57
- Jan 20, 2018 - Butler 79 vs. DePaul 67
- Feb 19, 2017 - Butler 82 vs. DePaul 66
- Jan 21, 2017 - Butler 70 vs. DePaul 69
- Jan 27, 2016 - Butler 67 vs. DePaul 53
- Jan 05, 2016 - Butler 77 vs. DePaul 72