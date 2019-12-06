Butler vs. Florida: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

No. 24 Butler (home) vs. Florida (away)

Current Records: Butler 8-0; Florida 6-2

What to Know

The #24 Butler Bulldogs will take on the Florida Gators at noon ET on Saturday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Butler skips in on eight wins and Florida on four.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 23 turnovers, the Bulldogs took down the Ole Miss Rebels 67-58. G Kamar Baldwin took over for Butler, finishing with 31 points (a whopping 46% of their total) in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, Florida also played a contest with a lot of turnovers (24) and won 73-67 over the Marshall Thundering Herd. Florida got double-digit scores from four players: G Ques Glover (14), F Keyontae Johnson (13), G Noah Locke (10), and F Kerry Blackshear Jr. (10).

The Bulldogs took a serious blow against the Gators when the two teams last met in last December, falling 77-43. Maybe the Bulldogs will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
  • Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: FOX
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Butler and Florida both have one win in their last two games.

  • Dec 29, 2018 - Florida 77 vs. Butler 43
  • Nov 23, 2018 - Butler 61 vs. Florida 54
