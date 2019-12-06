Butler vs. Florida: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Butler vs. Florida basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 24 Butler (home) vs. Florida (away)
Current Records: Butler 8-0; Florida 6-2
What to Know
The #24 Butler Bulldogs will take on the Florida Gators at noon ET on Saturday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Butler skips in on eight wins and Florida on four.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 23 turnovers, the Bulldogs took down the Ole Miss Rebels 67-58. G Kamar Baldwin took over for Butler, finishing with 31 points (a whopping 46% of their total) in addition to six boards.
Meanwhile, Florida also played a contest with a lot of turnovers (24) and won 73-67 over the Marshall Thundering Herd. Florida got double-digit scores from four players: G Ques Glover (14), F Keyontae Johnson (13), G Noah Locke (10), and F Kerry Blackshear Jr. (10).
The Bulldogs took a serious blow against the Gators when the two teams last met in last December, falling 77-43. Maybe the Bulldogs will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: FOX
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Butler and Florida both have one win in their last two games.
- Dec 29, 2018 - Florida 77 vs. Butler 43
- Nov 23, 2018 - Butler 61 vs. Florida 54
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: No. 1 UL faces Pitt
Chris Mack's Cardinals are 8-0 and coming off of a big win over Michigan
-
Louisville vs. Pitt odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Louisville vs. Pittsburgh game 10,000...
-
Duke vs. Virginia Tech odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Duke vs. Virginia Tech game 10,000...
-
UK to host UK and Michigan in 2020
The UK will play host to UK and Michigan in 2020
-
Power rankings: Ohio State No. 2
The debut version of the 2019-20 college hoops power rankings also features DePaul in the top...
-
Top 25 And 1: DePaul cracks rankings
The Blue Demons are 9-0 for the first time since the 1986-87 season
-
Ohio State throttles UNC in Chapel Hill
Ohio State passed its first big road test of the season with flying colors against UNC in a...
-
Michigan State vs. Duke live updates
Vernon Carey's 26 points paced the Blue Devils in an easy road victory over the Spartans