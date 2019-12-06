Butler vs. Florida: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

No. 24 Butler (home) vs. Florida (away)

Current Records: Butler 8-0; Florida 6-2

What to Know

The #24 Butler Bulldogs will take on the Florida Gators at noon ET on Saturday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Butler skips in on eight wins and Florida on four.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 23 turnovers, the Bulldogs took down the Ole Miss Rebels 67-58. G Kamar Baldwin took over for Butler, finishing with 31 points (a whopping 46% of their total) in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, Florida also played a contest with a lot of turnovers (24) and won 73-67 over the Marshall Thundering Herd. Florida got double-digit scores from four players: G Ques Glover (14), F Keyontae Johnson (13), G Noah Locke (10), and F Kerry Blackshear Jr. (10).

The Bulldogs took a serious blow against the Gators when the two teams last met in last December, falling 77-43. Maybe the Bulldogs will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Butler and Florida both have one win in their last two games.