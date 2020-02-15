Butler vs. Georgetown: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Butler vs. Georgetown basketball game
Who's Playing
Georgetown @ Butler
Current Records: Georgetown 14-10; Butler 19-6
What to Know
The Georgetown Hoyas have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Hoyas and the #19 Butler Bulldogs will face off in a Big East battle at 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.
It was a close one, but on Saturday Georgetown sidestepped the DePaul Blue Demons for a 76-72 win. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. Georgetown can attribute much of their success to guard Jahvon Blair, who had 30 points.
Meanwhile, Butler didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Xavier Musketeers on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 66-61 victory. Forward Sean McDermott (14 points) was the top scorer for the Bulldogs.
Georgetown is now 14-10 while Butler sits at 19-6. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Georgetown comes into the contest boasting the 29th most points per game in college basketball at 76.8. But Butler ranks 12th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 61.2 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $59.00
Odds
The Bulldogs are a big 9-point favorite against the Hoyas, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 138
Series History
Butler have won six out of their last nine games against Georgetown.
- Jan 28, 2020 - Butler 69 vs. Georgetown 64
- Feb 09, 2019 - Butler 73 vs. Georgetown 69
- Jan 02, 2019 - Georgetown 84 vs. Butler 76
- Feb 13, 2018 - Georgetown 87 vs. Butler 83
- Dec 27, 2017 - Butler 91 vs. Georgetown 89
- Jan 28, 2017 - Georgetown 85 vs. Butler 81
- Jan 07, 2017 - Butler 85 vs. Georgetown 76
- Feb 27, 2016 - Butler 90 vs. Georgetown 87
- Feb 02, 2016 - Butler 87 vs. Georgetown 76
