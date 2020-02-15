Butler vs. Georgetown: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Georgetown @ Butler

Current Records: Georgetown 14-10; Butler 19-6

What to Know

The Georgetown Hoyas have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Hoyas and the #19 Butler Bulldogs will face off in a Big East battle at 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

It was a close one, but on Saturday Georgetown sidestepped the DePaul Blue Demons for a 76-72 win. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. Georgetown can attribute much of their success to guard Jahvon Blair, who had 30 points.

Meanwhile, Butler didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Xavier Musketeers on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 66-61 victory. Forward Sean McDermott (14 points) was the top scorer for the Bulldogs.

Georgetown is now 14-10 while Butler sits at 19-6. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Georgetown comes into the contest boasting the 29th most points per game in college basketball at 76.8. But Butler ranks 12th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 61.2 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FOX

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $59.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 9-point favorite against the Hoyas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 138

Series History

Butler have won six out of their last nine games against Georgetown.