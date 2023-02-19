Who's Playing

Georgetown @ Butler

Current Records: Georgetown 6-21; Butler 13-14

What to Know

The Georgetown Hoyas have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Butler Bulldogs and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 13 of 2021. Georgetown and Butler will face off in a Big East battle at 3 p.m. ET Sunday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Hoyas came up short against the Seton Hall Pirates last week, falling 76-68. Guard Brandon Murray had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only four points on 2-for-13 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs ended up a good deal behind the Villanova Wildcats when they played last Tuesday, losing 62-50. The top scorer for Butler was guard Jayden Taylor (20 points).

Georgetown is expected to lose this next one by 5. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 7-3 ATS in away games but only 13-14 all in all.

The losses put Georgetown at 6-21 and Butler at 13-14. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Hoyas are stumbling into the matchup with the third most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 77.5 on average. The Bulldogs have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 27th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $33.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a 5-point favorite against the Hoyas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Butler have won ten out of their last 15 games against Georgetown.