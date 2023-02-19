Who's Playing
Georgetown @ Butler
Current Records: Georgetown 6-21; Butler 13-14
What to Know
The Georgetown Hoyas have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Butler Bulldogs and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 13 of 2021. Georgetown and Butler will face off in a Big East battle at 3 p.m. ET Sunday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The Hoyas came up short against the Seton Hall Pirates last week, falling 76-68. Guard Brandon Murray had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only four points on 2-for-13 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs ended up a good deal behind the Villanova Wildcats when they played last Tuesday, losing 62-50. The top scorer for Butler was guard Jayden Taylor (20 points).
Georgetown is expected to lose this next one by 5. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 7-3 ATS in away games but only 13-14 all in all.
The losses put Georgetown at 6-21 and Butler at 13-14. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Hoyas are stumbling into the matchup with the third most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 77.5 on average. The Bulldogs have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 27th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $33.00
Odds
The Bulldogs are a 5-point favorite against the Hoyas, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Butler have won ten out of their last 15 games against Georgetown.
- Jan 01, 2023 - Butler 80 vs. Georgetown 51
- Jan 29, 2022 - Butler 56 vs. Georgetown 53
- Jan 13, 2022 - Butler 72 vs. Georgetown 58
- Feb 13, 2021 - Georgetown 78 vs. Butler 63
- Jan 06, 2021 - Butler 63 vs. Georgetown 55
- Feb 15, 2020 - Georgetown 73 vs. Butler 66
- Jan 28, 2020 - Butler 69 vs. Georgetown 64
- Feb 09, 2019 - Butler 73 vs. Georgetown 69
- Jan 02, 2019 - Georgetown 84 vs. Butler 76
- Feb 13, 2018 - Georgetown 87 vs. Butler 83
- Dec 27, 2017 - Butler 91 vs. Georgetown 89
- Jan 28, 2017 - Georgetown 85 vs. Butler 81
- Jan 07, 2017 - Butler 85 vs. Georgetown 76
- Feb 27, 2016 - Butler 90 vs. Georgetown 87
- Feb 02, 2016 - Butler 87 vs. Georgetown 76