Butler vs. Georgetown odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 28 predictions from proven computer model

A Big East battle is on tap between the No. 16 Butler Bulldogs and the Georgetown Hoyas at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Capital One Arena and the game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network. Georgetown is 12-8 overall and 9-3 at home, while Butler is 16-4 overall and 3-3 on the road. The Hoyas are 9-10-1 against the spread this season and the Bulldogs are 11-8-1 against the number. However, it's Georgetown that has covered in four of the last five head-to-head meetings.

This time around, the Hoyas are favored by one point in the latest Butler vs. Georgetown odds, while the over-under is set at 142.5.

Hoyas vs. Bulldogs spread: Hoyas -1

Hoyas vs. Bulldogs over-under: 142.5 points

Hoyas vs. Bulldogs money line: Georgetown -118, Butler -102

What you need to know about Georgetown

The Hoyas came up short against Xavier last week, falling 66-57. The top scorer for Georgetown was guard Mac McClung (19 points). McClung leads the Hoyas in scoring with 16.6 points per game so far this season. Meanwhile, North Carolina State transfer Omer Yurtseven is also having a big season, averaging 16.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. The inside-outside threat of McClung and Yurtseven is difficult to deal with, but the Hoyas are still looking for supplemental scoring after a number of off-the-court issues led to the transfers of James Akinjo and Josh LeBlanc earlier in the season.

What you need to know about Butler

Butler narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad slid past Marquette 89-85 in its last outing. It was another big night for guard Kamar Baldwin, who had 31 points and five assists along with eight boards. Baldwin is averaging 16.2 points per game this season and his huge game against Marquette helped stop a three-game losing streak for Butler.

A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Georgetown comes into the matchup boasting the 24th-most points per game in college basketball at 78. The Bulldogs have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the game with a 46.6 field-goal percentage, good for 26th-best in college basketball.

How to make Georgetown vs. Butler picks

