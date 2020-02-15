Butler vs. Georgetown odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 15 predictions by model on 42-27 roll

It's a critical Big East matchup when the No. 19 Butler Bulldogs host the Georgetown Hoyas on Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs (19-6) are almost certain to make the 2020 NCAA Tournament, while the Hoyas (14-10) need a big win to boost their resume. Both teams are coming in off victories, with Georgetown getting past DePaul 76-72 on Saturday, while Butler knocked off Xavier 66-61 on Wednesday.

The Hoyas had two top players transfer earlier this season and main scorers Mac McClung (foot) and 7-footer Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are now uncertain. Butler has a strong nucleus of veterans led by guard Kamar Baldwin and forward Sean McDermott. Tip-off is set for 2:30 p.m. ET at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Bulldogs are 8.5-point favorites in the latest Georgetown vs. Butler odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 138.5. Before making any Butler vs. Georgetown picks or college basketball predictions, be sure to see what the proven SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 15 of the 2019-20 season on a 42-27 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen some huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Butler vs. Georgetown. You can visit SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Georgetown vs. Butler:

Butler vs. Georgetown spread: Bulldogs -8.5

Butler vs. Georgetown over-under: 138.5

Butler vs. Georgetown money line: Bulldogs -455, Hoyas +344

Butler: The Bulldogs have had 10 or fewer turnovers in 10 games this season.

Georgetown: G Jahvon Blair has scored at least 18 in each of the past three games.

Why Butler can cover

Butler is 12-6 against the spread after a win, and the defense is a big part of the team's success. Baldwin is one the conference's top perimeter defenders, and the Bulldogs allow just 61.2 points per game (13th in Division I) and opponents shoot 38.6 percent (20th). Baldwin also is the team's top scorer at 16.1 per game and averages 3.1 assists. The senior might need to distribute the ball even more if point guard Aaron Thompson (concussion) can't go.

McDermott is the do-it-all forward for the Bulldogs, who are 4-3 against the spread with the rest advantage. He scores 11.9 points and pulls down six rebounds per game, and the senior also has made 52 of his team-high 125 3-pointers (41.6 percent).

Why Georgetown can cover

Even so, the Bulldogs aren't a lock to cover the Butler vs. Georgetown spread. Georgetown is 3-3 against the spread against ranked teams this season.

Yurtseven and McClung both average more than 16 points, but the Hoyas will still have experience and size. Junior guard Jahvon Blair showed last weekend that he is capable of stepping up, scoring 30 points in the win against DePaul. Freshman centers Qudus Wahab and Timothy Ighoefe are both 6-foot-11, and they should see plenty of time for the Hoyas, who are 7-6 against the spread after a win. Wahab blocked six shots and had eight rebounds against the Blue Demons.

How to make Butler vs. Georgetown picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, with simulations calling for Baldwin to have an above-average day across the board, while Blair has a big day for the Hoyas. The model also has generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in more than 50 percent of simulations.

So who wins Georgetown vs. Butler? And which side of the spread is hitting more than 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Butler vs. Georgetown spread to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model on a 42-27 run on its top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.