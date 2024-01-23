A Big East battle takes center stage when the Butler Bulldogs and the Georgetown Hoyas square off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Capital One Arena. Georgetown is 8-10 overall and 7-5 at home, while Butler is 12-7 overall and 1-4 on the road. Despite their recent struggles away from home, the Bulldogs are 7-1 in their last eight games on the road against the Hoyas.

Georgetown vs. Butler spread: Georgetown +3.5

Georgetown vs. Butler over/under: 149.5 points

Georgetown vs. Butler money line: Georgetown: +139, Butler: -166

What you need to know about Butler

Last Saturday, the Bulldogs were able to grind out a solid victory over the DePaul Blue Demons, taking the game 74-60. Butler got its win on the backs of several key players, but it was DJ Davis out in front who scored 17 points along with five steals. Those five steals set a new season-high mark for him.

Posh Alexander was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with six assists and six steals. For the season, Alexander is averaging 11.5 points, 5.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game. He's knocking down 44.4% of his field goals this season.

What you need to know about Georgetown

Meanwhile, Georgetown's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after its third straight loss. The Hoyas were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 92-91 to the Xavier Musketeers. Despite the defeat, Georgetown got a solid performance out of Jayden Epps, who dropped a double-double with 30 points and 11 assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Jay Heath, who scored 18 points along with six assists and six rebounds.

The Hoyas have now lost six of their last seven games but they're 7-2 against the spread in their last nine games played in January.

