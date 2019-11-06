Butler vs. IUPUI: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Butler vs. IUPUI basketball game
Who's Playing
Butler (home) vs. IUPUI (away)
Last Season Records: Butler 16-16; IUPUI 16-16
What to Know
The IUPUI Jaguars and the Butler Bulldogs are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Last year was nothing to brag about for IUPUI (16-16), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Butler ended up 16-16 last year and got to the first round of the NIT before being knocked out by the Nebraska Cornhuskers 80-76.
Since the experts predict a loss, IUPUI will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Fox Sports 2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulldogs are a big 20-point favorite against the Jaguars.
Over/Under: 144
Series History
Butler won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Dec 28, 2015 - Butler 92 vs. IUPUI 54
