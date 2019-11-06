Butler vs. IUPUI: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Butler (home) vs. IUPUI (away)

Last Season Records: Butler 16-16; IUPUI 16-16

What to Know

The IUPUI Jaguars and the Butler Bulldogs are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Last year was nothing to brag about for IUPUI (16-16), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Butler ended up 16-16 last year and got to the first round of the NIT before being knocked out by the Nebraska Cornhuskers 80-76.

Since the experts predict a loss, IUPUI will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 20-point favorite against the Jaguars.

Over/Under: 144

Series History

Butler won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.