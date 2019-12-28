Butler vs. Louisiana-Monroe: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Louisiana-Monroe @ No. 12 Butler

Current Records: Louisiana-Monroe 4-6; Butler 11-1

What to Know

The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They and the #12 Butler Bulldogs will round out the year against one another at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Warhawks stagger in eager to bring about an end to their four-game losing streak.

Louisiana-Monroe was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 62-59 to the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

Meanwhile, Butler was able to grind out a solid victory over the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday, winning 70-61. Four players on Butler scored in the double digits: F Bryce Golden (14), G Aaron Thompson (12), F Jordan Tucker (12), and F Sean McDermott (11).

Louisiana-Monroe is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Butler's win lifted them to 11-1 while Louisiana-Monroe's loss dropped them down to 4-6. We'll see if Butler can repeat their recent success or if Louisiana-Monroe bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 23-point favorite against the Warhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 23-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 124

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.