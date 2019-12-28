Butler vs. Louisiana-Monroe: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Butler vs. Louisiana-Monroe basketball game
Who's Playing
Louisiana-Monroe @ No. 12 Butler
Current Records: Louisiana-Monroe 4-6; Butler 11-1
What to Know
The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They and the #12 Butler Bulldogs will round out the year against one another at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Warhawks stagger in eager to bring about an end to their four-game losing streak.
Louisiana-Monroe was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 62-59 to the Arkansas State Red Wolves.
Meanwhile, Butler was able to grind out a solid victory over the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday, winning 70-61. Four players on Butler scored in the double digits: F Bryce Golden (14), G Aaron Thompson (12), F Jordan Tucker (12), and F Sean McDermott (11).
Louisiana-Monroe is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
Butler's win lifted them to 11-1 while Louisiana-Monroe's loss dropped them down to 4-6. We'll see if Butler can repeat their recent success or if Louisiana-Monroe bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.00
Odds
The Bulldogs are a big 23-point favorite against the Warhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 23-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 124
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Top 25 And 1: Louisville faces rival UK
The Cardinals face the Wildcats in a battle for bragging rights in the Bluegrass State
-
Kentucky vs. Louisville hoops preview
One of the best rivalries in college basketball goes down Saturday on CBS
-
Wisconsin vs. Tennessee preview
The Badgers head to Knoxville on Saturday looking to notch a big out-of-conference win ahead...
-
Evansville places coach McCarty on leave
Evansville revealed McCarty 'may have violated' Title IX policies and is digging deeper into...
-
NET Top 25: SDSU new No. 1
The 12-0 Aztecs are rating out favorably in the NCAA's evaluation tool and find themselves...
-
Top 25 And 1: Louisville battles UK
The Cardinals will spend Saturday trying to extend Kentucky's losing streak to three games
-
UNC ends losing skid in win over UCLA
UNC picked up a much needed victory on Saturday at the CBS Sports Classic
-
No. 5 Ohio State holds off No. 6 UK
Ohio State clamped down on Kentucky in the final minutes and held on for a 71-65 victory