Butler vs. Marquette: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Marquette @ Butler

Current Records: Marquette 14-5; Butler 15-4

What to Know

The Marquette Golden Eagles will take on the #13 Butler Bulldogs at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Marquette is cruising in on a three-game winning streak while Butler is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.

The Golden Eagles strolled past the St. John's Red Storm with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the contest 82-68. It was another big night for G Markus Howard, who had 32 points in addition to six rebounds. Howard's night made it three games in a row now in which he has scored at least 32 points.

Meanwhile, Butler received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 76-61 to the Villanova Wildcats. Butler's loss came about despite a quality game from F Bryce Nze, who dropped a double-double on 12 boards and 11 points along with five assists. Nze had trouble finding his footing against the DePaul Blue Demons on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Marquette's win brought them up to 14-5 while Butler's defeat pulled them down to 15-4. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Marquette rank 30th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 77.8 on average. Butler has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the game with 46.70% field goal percentage, good for 29th best in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 138

Series History

Butler have won five out of their last eight games against Marquette.