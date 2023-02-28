Who's Playing

Marquette @ Butler

Current Records: Marquette 23-6; Butler 14-15

What to Know

The Butler Bulldogs and the #6 Marquette Golden Eagles are set to square off in a Big East matchup at 6:30 p.m. ET Feb. 28 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Butler escaped with a win last week against the DePaul Blue Demons by the margin of a single free throw, 59-58. The Bulldogs' guard Ali Ali filled up the stat sheet, picking up 15 points and five assists along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Golden Eagles beat DePaul 90-84 this past Saturday. It was another big night for Marquette's guard Tyler Kolek, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 14 assists.

Butler is expected to lose this next one by 8. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 3-10 ATS when expected to lose.

The wins brought Butler up to 14-15 and Marquette to 23-6. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bulldogs are 22nd worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 65.6 on average. The Golden Eagles' offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the contest with a 49.30% field goal percentage, good for seventh best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 1

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.67

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a big 8-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Marquette have won eight out of their last 15 games against Butler.