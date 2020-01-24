Butler vs. Marquette odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 24 predictions from model on 6-2 run

The No. 13 Butler Bulldogs (15-4) will look to get back on track when they take on the Marquette Golden Eagles (14-5) in a key Big East Conference matchup on Friday. The Bulldogs (15-4), sixth in the Big East Conference at 3-3, have lost three in a row, while the Golden Eagles (14-5), tied for third in the conference with Creighton and Providence at 4-3, have won three in a row and four of six. Tip-off from Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis is set for 9 p.m. ET.

Marquette has won two in a row in the series, sweeping last year's games. The Bulldogs are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Marquette vs. Butler odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 137.5.

Butler vs. Marquette spread: Butler -5.5

Butler vs. Marquette over-under: 137 points

Butler vs. Marquette money line: Marquette +202, Butler -255

MARQ: 1-1 against ranked opponents this season

BUTLER: Fifth nationally in scoring defense, allowing 58.1 points per game

Why Butler can cover

Butler is tough to score on and has allowed just seven of 19 opponents to score 60 or more points, and has limited four opponents to 50 or fewer points. Only seven foes have registered more assists than turnovers and just three -- Missouri, Stanford and DePaul -- have shot better than 44 percent from the field and 13 have been held to less than 40 percent shooting, including Villanova on Tuesday.

Senior guard Kamar Baldwin leads the Bulldogs in scoring and has bested his 15.4 points per game average in each of the last six games, including a 21-point performance at Villanova. His best game was Dec. 3 at Mississippi, when he hit for 31. In six career games against the Golden Eagles, Baldwin has scored in double figures five times and is averaging 14.7 points.

Why Marquette can cover

Even so, the Bulldogs aren't a lock to cover the Butler vs. Marquette spread. That's because Marquette has had a lot of success over the past 20 years, having won 20 or more games 13 times since 2000, and making the NCAA Tournament 12 times. The Golden Eagles are looking for a fifth straight winning season and under sixth-year coach Steve Wojciechowski they have compiled a 111-74 record with two NCAA Tournament appearances, including last season.

Offensively, the Golden Eagles are led by senior guard Markus Howard, who is averaging 28.4 points per game, along with 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists. Howard has scored 30 or more points in four of the last five games, including 42 at Georgetown on Saturday and 32 against St. John's on Tuesday.

