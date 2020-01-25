Butler vs. Marquette odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 24 predictions from simulation on 6-2 run

The 13th-ranked Butler Bulldogs will look to continue their home success when they face the Marquette Golden Eagles in Big East Conference action at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Friday. The Bulldogs (15-4, 3-3) are 9-1 on their home court, while the Golden Eagles (14-5, 4-3) are just 2-3 on the road. The game from Indianapolis is set to start at 9 p.m. ET.

Butler, who leads the all-time series 22-19, is 15-1 against unranked opponents. The Bulldogs are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Butler vs. Marquette odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 135, down two points from the opening line.

Butler vs. Marquette spread: Butler -6.5

Butler vs. Marquette over-under: 135 points

Butler vs. Marquette money line: Marquette +241, Butler -301

MARQ: 1-1 against ranked opponents this season

BUTLER: Fifth nationally in scoring defense, allowing 58.1 points per game

Why Butler can cover

The Bulldogs have had a lot of success against the Golden Eagles at Hinkle Fieldhouse, winning six of the last seven meetings and they are 11-6 at home all-time against Marquette. Butler is looking for its fifth winning season over the past six years and is 52-35 under third-year coach LaVall Jordan. The Bulldogs are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games following an against-the-spread loss.

Junior forward Jordan Tucker and senior forward Sean McDermott have been red hot of late. McDermott, who averages 11 points and 5.7 rebounds, has scored in double digits in nine of the past 11 games, including an 18-point effort against Creighton on Jan. 4, while Tucker, who averages 9.5 points and 4.1 rebounds, has scored in double figures in three of four. He scored 17 in a 70-58 win at Providence on Jan. 10.

Why Marquette can cover

Even so, the Bulldogs aren't a lock to cover the Butler vs. Marquette spread. That's because Marquette has had a lot of success over the past 20 years, having won 20 or more games 13 times since 2000, and making the NCAA Tournament 12 times. The Golden Eagles are looking for a fifth straight winning season and under sixth-year coach Steve Wojciechowski they have compiled a 111-74 record with two NCAA Tournament appearances, including last season.

Offensively, the Golden Eagles are led by senior guard Markus Howard, who is averaging 28.4 points per game, along with 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists. Howard has scored 30 or more points in four of the last five games, including 42 at Georgetown on Saturday and 32 against St. John's on Tuesday.

How to make Butler vs. Marquette picks

