Butler vs. Marquette odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 22-10 run

Big East foes Butler and Marquette meet on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET in historic Hinkle Fieldhouse. Butler (12-9) is a three-point home favorite, with the Over-Under for total points set at 147.5 in the latest Butler vs. Marquette odds. The Golden Eagles (18-3) are the No. 10 team in the nation, but haven't won on the road against the Bulldogs since 1990. Markus Howard and company will look to change that on Wednesday, but before you make your Butler vs. Marquette picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projeciton Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned over $5,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. It entered Week 13 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a strong 22-10 run on top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model takes aim at Butler vs. Marquette. We can tell you the model is leaning Over, and it also has a strong against the spread pick that hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

For Wednesday night's action, the model knows that Butler will need to slow the game down against a high-powered Marquette offense. The Bulldogs are No. 37 in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency, according to KenPom, but their clear preference is to take their time looking for a quality shot. They rank 298th in the country in average possession length and can use their offensive possession to shorten the game.

Defensively, the Bulldogs do a strong job of running their opponents off the 3-point line, which will be key against a Marquette squad that shoots 39.6 percent from beyond the arc. Kamar Baldwin, Paul Jorgensen and Aaron Thompson should all share the responsibilities of guarding Howard and making sure they don't lose track of the talented scorer.

Howard is averaging 24.6 points per game and is capable of putting on shooting displays reminiscent of Trae Young and Stephen Curry. He's averaging 21.3 points in four previous games against the Bulldogs and had 26 points in Hinkle Fieldhouse as a freshman, so he shouldn't be intimidated of the stage.

Marquette will also rely on Sam and Joey Hauser to end their losing streak at Butler. They're Marquette's two leading rebounders, shoot over 40 percent from beyond the arc and are the two most effective post scorers.

Who wins Butler vs. Marquette? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Butler vs. Marquette spread you should be all over Wednesday, all from the model that has returned more than $5,000 to $100 players the last two years.