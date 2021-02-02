Teams looking to get back on the winning track meet on Tuesday when the Butler Bulldogs visit the Marquette Golden Eagles in a Big East Conference matchup. The Bulldogs (5-9), who are tied with the Golden Eagles (8-9) for eighth place in the Big East at 4-7, have lost two in a row and four of six. Marquette, which has struggled at home, going 5-6, has lost three straight and seven of 10. The teams split the season series a year ago with the home team getting the victory in each.

Tip-off from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee is set for 5 p.m. ET. Butler leads the all-time series 23-20, but Marquette holds a 13-10 edge in games played in Milwaukee. The Golden Eagles are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Butler vs. Marquette odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 130. Before making any Marquette vs. Butler picks, check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Butler vs. Marquette spread: Marquette -4.5

Butler vs. Marquette over-under: 130 points

BUT: Senior guard Aaron Thompson is sixth on Butler's career assists list with 420

MU: When leading at the half, the Golden Eagles are 6-3 this season and 93-20 all-time under coach Steve Wojciechowski

Why Marquette can cover

The Golden Eagles have four players averaging 10 points or more, led by freshman forward Dawson Garcia. He has made an immediate impact, averaging 12.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.6 blocks per game. He is hitting 46.3 percent of his field goals, including 39.1 percent of his 3-pointers, and 75.8 percent of his free throws. He was the preseason Big East Freshman of the Year, and has earned Big East Freshman of the Week three times, including for the week of Jan. 18.

Also making a big impact is senior guard Koby McEwen, who is averaging 12.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 0.9 steals per game. He has reached double figures nine times this season, including a career-best 28-point performance against Green Bay on Dec. 8. He also had a 21-point effort against Oklahoma State on Dec. 1 and reached 20 points at Xavier on Dec. 20. In his four-year career split between Utah State and Marquette, he has started 106 of 107 games played.

Why Butler can cover

The Bulldogs also feature a balanced scoring attack with six players averaging 9.5 points or better. Senior guard Jair Bolden is Butler's top scorer, averaging 12.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and one assist per game. He has reached double digits nine times this season, including a 21-point performance at DePaul on Jan. 19. He scored 20 points in a loss to Indiana on Dec. 19. He is second in the Big East at 2.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Butler's offense is also bolstered by the play of senior guard Aaron Thompson. In nine games played, Thompson is averaging 12.2 points, 3.8 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 0.9 steals per game. He is connecting on 54.2 percent of his field goals, including 33.3 percent of his 3-pointers. He scored 17 points and dished out six assists against eighth-ranked Creighton on Jan. 16. Thompson scored a career-high 21 points vs. Western Michigan on Nov. 25.

